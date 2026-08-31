Cubs manager Craig Counsell backs Shota Imanaga amid speculation over his performance

Shota Imanaga did not have his best outing against the Cincinnati Reds, prompting Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell to address the job security of his pitcher.

The Chicago Cubs wrapped up their series with a loss to the Cincinnati Reds, with Shota Imanaga at the center of attention following his performance. The pitcher faced criticism from both fans and outside observers. However, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers on X, Craig Counsell said that Imanaga’s spot in the rotation — and his job — is not in jeopardy at the moment.

The Japanese allowed six runs on eight hits over five innings, bringing his season record to 8-10 with a 4.01 ERA. Despite these numbers, the manager assured that they will do everything possible to help him regain his best form.

The latest loss puts the Cubs even further behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the NL Central and are their next opponent on the schedule. Can Imanaga bounce back to his best form and help his team in the right way during this crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season?

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Imanaga’s numbers so far this season

Imanaga’s been holding it down as a solid rotation piece for the Cubs so far in 2026. Sitting at an 8-10 record over 27 starts, he’s logged around 150 innings with a rock-solid 4.01 ERA and roughly 144 strikeouts. Keeping his WHIP tidy around 1.12, he relied on high-level command and that signature deceptive fastball to keep big-league hitters guessing week in and week out.

Shota Imanaga #18 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after allowing a home run.

That said, the buzz around his current form isn’t all praise, as analysts and fans have started questioning whether he can maintain elite output over a grueling full season. Critics point to a noticeable drop in his strikeout rate compared to his debut year, along with a tendency to get tagged for the long ball when his fastball control misses by even a fraction.

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Craig Counsell’s rotation alternatives

If Craig Counsell wants to give Shota Imanaga a breather or skip a start to keep his arm fresh, he’s actually got a few dependable starters ready to step up. He could easily slide Matthew Boyd or David Peterson up to take on the extra workload, or turn to Javier Assad to jump back into the rotation and swallow some bulk innings without skipping a beat.

Starter Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What’s next for the Cubs?

Sitting at 77-60 and staying right on the heels of the Brewers in the NL Central race, the Cubs are heading into a crucial stretch that could make or break their push for the division. They’re kicking off September with a massive four-game home stand at Wrigley Field against those very same Milwaukee Brewers (Aug 31 – Sep 3) before hitting the road for a weekend set against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park (Sep 4–6).

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From there, they stay on the road for a quick three-game rematch in Milwaukee at American Family Field (Sep 7–9), making this upcoming slate absolutely pivotal if Counsell’s squad wants to overtake the division leaders.