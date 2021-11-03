Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will meet today at Truist Park for Game 5 of the 2021 World Series. Check out all the match information, predictions, and how to watch the game.

Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will play tonight at 8:15 PM (ET) at Truist Park in Atlanta for Game 5 of the 2021 World Series. Here, you'll find everything there is to know about this game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and even how to watch it.

Even though the Houston Astros were one of the best teams in all of baseball this season, the Atlanta Braves have proven that they won't cave without a fight. Anything can happen in a best-of-seven series.

Several experts predicted that this series would be one for the ages and they've been right thus far. Braves and Astros feature strong offenses and solid starting rotations, so making a prediction is quite the tricky task.

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Time: 8:15 pm (ET)

Starting Pitchers: TBD

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Time By State In The U.S.

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Storylines

Dusty Baker embarked in a nearly-impossible journey. He vowed to make people forget about the Houston Astros' cheating scandal and demonstrate that they don't need to cheat to win, and he's done a great job thus far.

The Atlanta Braves shouldn't even be here. Losing Ronald Acuña Jr on top of Marcell Ozuna was a massive blow for their offense, yet they managed to get hot when it mattered the most. Now, they're proving that they belong at this stage.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros In The U.S.

Game 5 of the 2021 World Series between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros to be played on October 31 at Truist Park in Atlanta will be broadcasted in the United States by FOX and Sportsnet.

Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros: Odds and Predictions

Even though oddsmakers have yet to reveal the odds for this game, we expect them to favor the home team.

* Odds TBD