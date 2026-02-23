Chicago Cubs spring training schedule: Key dates, opponents and preseason matchups

Long before Opening Day spotlights shine at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs begin shaping their season under the Arizona sun. Spring training is less about final scores and more about first impressions, roster battles and quiet adjustments that matter later.

Across the Cactus League calendar, familiar divisional rivals and interleague opponents provide an early measuring stick. Veterans log controlled innings, prospects chase opportunities and coaching decisions start hinting at how the roster could take shape.

Key MLB dates scattered through March often carry extra intrigue, whether tied to marquee pitching matchups or long-awaited returns. The schedule itself becomes a roadmap, outlining not just games, but the first real clues of what this season might become.

Chicago Cubs spring training 2026 schedule

February 2026

Feb. 20: vs White Sox at Sloan Park (Cactus League opener)

Feb. 21: vs Texas Rangers

Feb. 22: @ San Francisco Giants

Feb. 23: @ Kansas City Royals

Feb. 24: vs San Diego Padres

Feb. 25: vs Colorado Rockies

Feb. 26: @ Los Angeles Angels

Feb. 27: vs Cleveland Guardians

Feb. 28: @ Los Angeles Dodgers (split squad matchup)

March 2026

Mar. 1: vs Chicago White Sox (second spring meeting)

Mar. 2: @ Cincinnati Reds

Mar. 3: Exhibition vs Team Italy (WBC warm-up)

Mar. 4: @ Milwaukee Brewers

March 21: Spring Breakout (Cubs prospects vs Padres prospects)

Mar. 23 and 24: vs New York Yankees (crossover Cactus/Grapefruit League games)

When is MLB Opening Day for the Chicago Cubs?

The 2026 MLB season officially begins with a marquee slate on Thursday, March 26, marking one of the earliest traditional Opening Days in league history. On that date, the Chicago Cubs will host the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field to kick off their regular-season campaign.

Alex Bregman of the Cubs bats during the third inning of a spring training game (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

This home opener is notable not just for its early calendar placement but also as their first season-starting game at Wrigley since 2023, returning the North Siders to their iconic ballpark for the first pitch of the year.

The larger MLB schedule for 2026 begins one day earlier with a standalone Opening Night game on March 25, but their participation in the traditional March 26 slate aligns them with the broad 14-game kickoff.

Chicago’s Opening Day roster is shaping up around a mix of established veterans and emerging stars. Infield leaders like Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner anchor the middle of the lineup, while corner infield and power threats feature Alex Bregman and Michael Busch, both projected as key run producers.