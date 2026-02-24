Trending topics:
world cup

Mexico president sets record straight on Guadalajara’s status as 2026 World Cup venue

Amid the consternation surrounding Mexico's status as host country for the 2026 World Cup, president Claudia Sheinbaum delivered a bold statement.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Akron Stadium will host four matches during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
© Simon Barber/Getty ImagesAkron Stadium will host four matches during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Just months away from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico finds itself in the spotlight. As a chaotic situation unfolds in Jalisco, where Akron Stadium is set to host four World Cup games, Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the candid topic with a bold message.

All safety guarantees are in place,” Sheinbaum told reporters during a recent media availability, via BluRadio Colombia. “There is no risk for the visitors [during the World Cup].”

Sheinbaum’s statement comes right in sync after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal broke its silence on Mexico’s situation ahead of a friendly before the 2026 World Cup. Across the globe, soccer fans are wondering if Mexico’s status as host country is at stake amid the turmoil, but Sheinbaum made sure to clear up doubts.

Advertisement

Jalisco governor makes something clear about World Cup

FIFA has absolutely no intentions of removing any of Mexico’s venues for the World Cup,” Jalisco governor Pablo Lemus boldly stated, as reported by Victor Wario from El Occidental.

Roberto Alvarado

Roberto Carlos Alvarado of Mexico

Advertisement

Lemus’ comment is aligned with that of President Sheinbaum. Both authorities reminded media and fans all across the globe that Mexico’s status is not at stake and that every precaution and safety measure is in place to guarantee soccer’s biggest tournament to date takes place in the Land of the Sun.

‘Messi thinks about the team a little more than Ronaldo’: Arsenal legend Alan Smith compares both stars ahead of 2026 World Cup

see also

‘Messi thinks about the team a little more than Ronaldo’: Arsenal legend Alan Smith compares both stars ahead of 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11, when Mexico takes on South Africa at Estadio Banorte/Estadio Azteca, which will be dubbed Mexico City Stadium for the duration of the tournament. There are just over 100 days left before the start of the World Cup, and Mexico is confident it can be back on its feet by the time the 48 best teams in the world arrive to compete for eternal glory.

Advertisement
Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal break silence with statement on Mexico situation ahead of friendly before 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal break silence with statement on Mexico situation ahead of friendly before 2026 World Cup

Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 live in the USA: CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico U17 vs Trinidad & Tobago U17 live in the USA: CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification

Mexico defeat Bolivia 1-0 with German Berterame goal in 2026 international friendly: Goal and highlights
Soccer

Mexico defeat Bolivia 1-0 with German Berterame goal in 2026 international friendly: Goal and highlights

Bad news for Real Madrid about Mbappe ahead of Champions League rematch vs Benfica
Soccer

Bad news for Real Madrid about Mbappe ahead of Champions League rematch vs Benfica

Better Collective Logo