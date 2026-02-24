Mexico president sets record straight on Guadalajara’s status as 2026 World Cup venue

Just months away from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico finds itself in the spotlight. As a chaotic situation unfolds in Jalisco, where Akron Stadium is set to host four World Cup games, Mexico president Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the candid topic with a bold message.

“All safety guarantees are in place,” Sheinbaum told reporters during a recent media availability, via BluRadio Colombia. “There is no risk for the visitors [during the World Cup].”

Sheinbaum’s statement comes right in sync after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal broke its silence on Mexico’s situation ahead of a friendly before the 2026 World Cup. Across the globe, soccer fans are wondering if Mexico’s status as host country is at stake amid the turmoil, but Sheinbaum made sure to clear up doubts.

Jalisco governor makes something clear about World Cup

“FIFA has absolutely no intentions of removing any of Mexico’s venues for the World Cup,” Jalisco governor Pablo Lemus boldly stated, as reported by Victor Wario from El Occidental.

Lemus’ comment is aligned with that of President Sheinbaum. Both authorities reminded media and fans all across the globe that Mexico’s status is not at stake and that every precaution and safety measure is in place to guarantee soccer’s biggest tournament to date takes place in the Land of the Sun.

The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11, when Mexico takes on South Africa at Estadio Banorte/Estadio Azteca, which will be dubbed Mexico City Stadium for the duration of the tournament. There are just over 100 days left before the start of the World Cup, and Mexico is confident it can be back on its feet by the time the 48 best teams in the world arrive to compete for eternal glory.