NY Yankees’ Jose Caballero makes his stance clear on potential starting role over Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees will begin the season without Anthony Volpe, opening a window for Jose Caballero to make an early impact at shortstop. Caballero impressed last season with his combination of speed, versatility, and offensive production, giving the Yankees a potential alternative while Volpe recovers from offseason shoulder surgery and recently offered a key update

Fans and analysts have started debating whether Caballero could be an upgrade over Volpe. Volpe, despite winning a Gold Glove in 2023, struggled both offensively and defensively in 2025, leaving the door open for a player who can consistently get on base and make plays across the infield.

According to his 2025 numbers, Caballero slashed .266/.372/.456 with three home runs and 15 stolen bases while leading all of baseball in stolen bases. The 22-year-old also posted a plus-five outs above average at shortstop, showing the kind of defensive versatility that could make him a regular fixture in the Yankees’ lineup.

When asked about potentially replacing Volpe as the starting shortstop, Caballero stayed grounded. “That’s out of my control. I control what I can control. I’m gonna go out there and do my best every day, and they make the decisions,” he said, per New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Yankees Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Yankees’ lineup flexibility could keep Caballero in play

Even if Volpe returns fully healthy, the Yankees have multiple options to keep Caballero in the lineup. His versatility allows him to play third base or continue at shortstop, giving manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman flexibility.

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could consider surprising Opening Day move with Jasson Dominguez

Caballero has already homered this spring, showing that he is ready to compete for significant playing time and could prove a valuable asset if Volpe struggles to regain last year’s form.

