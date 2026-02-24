Trending topics:
SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal break silence with statement on Mexico situation ahead of friendly before 2026 World Cup

Ahead of the initial friendly matches leading up to the 2026 World Cup, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about the upcoming clash against Mexico in their homeland.

By Santiago Tovar

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.
Mexico is currently grappling with significant issues this week, sparking widespread rumors about security concerns for the upcoming 2026 World Cup and various friendly matches the country will host. One high-profile match is set against Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal, prompting the Portuguese Football Federation to issue a statement addressing the situation.

In their statement, Portugal noted that they are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Mexico to reach a final decision on whether to proceed with the friendly match against Mexico or withdraw their participation.

“The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is eagerly anticipating this match, given its symbolic importance in preparing the National Team. We recognize the historical significance and competitive value it represents. However, recent developments necessitate an ongoing assessment of the conditions surrounding the FPF delegation’s travel, the FPF stated on their official website.

The FPF is awaiting guidance from their government to make an informed decision, emphasizing that “…the safety of players, coaching staff, and fans is the utmost priority. This principle will guide all evaluations and choices concerning the match’s execution.

Tweet placeholder
What is the date for the Mexico vs. Portugal friendly match?

Portugal and Mexico are scheduled to face each other on March 28 at Estadio Azteca. The match’s occurrence will depend on the evolving security situation in Mexico and whether Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to play.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his future in Saudi Arabia amid MLS rumors

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his future in Saudi Arabia amid MLS rumors

Anticipation is mounting, as Mexican fans and others across the nation are eager to witness Ronaldo’s participation in the game. Ronaldo has amassed a significant global fanbase, further heightening interest in this marquee matchup.

Are Ronaldo’s World Cup games at risk due to this situation?

Despite the security concerns in Mexico, Ronaldo’s World Cup games remain unaffected, as they are set to take place in the United States, specifically in Houston and Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will play their first World Cup match on June 17 against the winner of the intercontinental playoffs, which includes New Caledonia, the Republic of Congo, and Jamaica.

Santiago Tovar
