Chiefs’ executive sends Travis Kelce a bold message on retirement decision in 2026

It’s the hot topic in Missouri. Travis Kelce has yet to make up his mind—or at least announce his decision—regarding retirement ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the dark, but confident they can weather any storm headed their way. That was the clear message voiced by Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

“We’re prepared for either scenario,” Veach confidently stated about Kelce’s retirement decision in 2026, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

While Veach’s statement came off as a subtle warning to Kelce—that the franchise is above any player—he still admitted the Chiefs would like their star tight end to return in 2026. For the time being, every option is still on the table for the future Hall of Famer. However, the latest reports are tilting the scale in favor of him returning to the City of Fountains.

The Chiefs confirmed a two-time Super Bowl champion is leaving Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in 2026, as Mike Danna was released. If Kansas City were to part ways with Kelce in the same offseason, it might be too big of a blow for the roster to recover from.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

If Kelce returns to Chiefs in 2026, he has work to do

Retirement rumors are nothing new for Kelce. The loud buzz around his career future has followed him for quite some time. However, his disappointing production in the 2025 NFL campaign drove the speculation to an all-time high. Kelce registered 76 receptions (his lowest on a season since 2015) for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

If Kelce is to return in 2026, the Chiefs will expect to see better numbers from their star, especially if Patrick Mahomes misses time during the regular season. Whoever plays under center will need Kelce to be the reliable target he grew fans in Missouri accustomed to.

Kelce must show 2025 was a fluke and that he can put his most challenging season behind him. It will be a challenge in its own right, as will leading Kansas City back to a playoff spot after missing the postseason for the first time in over a decade. Whether Kelce is up for such a challenge at the age of 36 (he will turn 37 on Oct. 5) remains unanswered.

