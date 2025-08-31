Trending topics:
MLB

Cubs aim to secure Wild Card lead with reported strategic veteran acquisition

The Chicago Cubs are eagerly anticipating their Wild Card entry, while they are far from a close contention in the direct postseason spot. Recent reports have surfaced about a veteran player signing a contract for the remainder of the season.

By Santiago Tovar

Javier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after a strikeout.
© Dustin Bradford/Getty ImagesJavier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after a strikeout.

The Chicago Cubs continue to build momentum as they strive to secure a direct berth into the postseason. With a remarkable performance that places them just behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central standings, the Cubs are setting their sights on clinching the top Wild Card spot. Reports suggest that the recent signing of a seasoned veteran could be pivotal in achieving their playoff aspirations.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs have finalized a deal with veteran first baseman Carlos Santana. Having recently become a free agent after parting ways with the Cleveland Guardians, Santana is poised to join the Cubs for the remainder of the season.

With a roster already boasting talents like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, and Seiya Suzuki, the Cubs are determined to make a substantial push toward postseason play. Their dedicated fan base has been fervently anticipating this possibility, and securing the first Wild Card position is a crucial initial milestone.

Santana’s addition could prove invaluable, given his extensive postseason experience, including six playoff appearances and a World Series run with the Guardians, though they fell short against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017

Santana’s 2025 numbers

Despite his recent departure from the Guardians, where he had previously earned an All-Star selection and both Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards, Santana’s impact this season was modest as the team struggled to secure even a Wild Card spot.

Cubs reportedly set to give Dominican outfielder a second chance

Cubs reportedly set to give Dominican outfielder a second chance

In 2025, Santana played 116 games, scoring 49 runs and recording 89 hits. He managed 11 home runs and 52 RBIs but also struck out 86 times, posting a slash line of .225/.316/.333 with an OPS of .650.

Santana’s versatility extends beyond first base as he can also serve as a catcher, adding a valuable dimension to the Cubs’ lineup. His presence could provide much-needed support as the team aims to prove that their current success is more than just a stroke of luck.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
