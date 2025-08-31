Cubs reportedly set to give Dominican outfielder a second chance

The Chicago Cubs look strong heading into September with a good chance of making the playoffs. To help solidify their position, they are reportedly giving another opportunity in the majors to Kevin Alcántara, who is being called up to play in the outfield again.

The report came from Mike Rodriguez, who is well-connected to sources regarding players from the Dominican Republic. Last season, Alcántara played in only three games with the Cubs, where he didn’t make a big contribution, batting just .100. The hope is that this time will be better for him.

With the Cubs sitting at 78-58 in second place in the NL Central, any help from a player, whether a rookie or a veteran, is a welcome addition. August will end with positive numbers for the team—15 wins and 13 losses—and they are looking to win the final game on Sunday against the Rockies to sweep the series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Will Alcántara Be Paid?

His new salary is not yet known, but last season, Alcántara was earning an annual salary of $740,000 under a one-year deal. It is likely that this MLB season he will be receiving a similar amount, and depending on his performance, he could be offered something better at the end of the year.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

In a recent report from MLB Pipeline about Alcántara, it was noted that he was doing quite well playing in Triple-A: “Kevin Alcántara continues to demolish left-handed pitching in 2025, upping his OPS to 1.002 after this roundtripper. The Cubs’ fifth-ranked prospect has nine games with 3+ RBIs this season, three have come this month for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.”

Advertisement

Now, the decision of how and when to use Alcántara will be up to the coaches. The team will have to be very careful not to waste opportunities in the upcoming September games, as he has not yet demonstrated his full potential at the plate in the majors.

Advertisement