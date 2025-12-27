Phillies make quiet catching move amid J.T. Realmuto free agency uncertainty

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the offseason facing familiar pressure after another October disappointment, aware that their championship window remains open but fragile. While the front office moved quickly to secure continuity by re-signing Kyle Schwarber, unresolved questions continue to hover over one of the roster’s most critical positions.

At the center of that uncertainty is J.T. Realmuto, whose future has become a defining subplot of Philadelphia’s winter. The veteran catcher has been a cornerstone of the Phillies’ success for nearly a decade, yet age, workload, and market dynamics have complicated what once seemed like a straightforward decision.

As those deliberations continue, the Phillies quietly took a step that signals both caution and preparation — a move that suggests they could activate a contingency plan as J.T. Realmuto’s future remains uncertain.

According to MLB insider Andrew Simon on X, the Phillies recently added catching depth by signing Mark Kolozsvary to a minor‑league deal that includes an invitation to major‑league spring training — a move that serves as insurance amid the ongoing Realmuto situation.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a triple. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Is Philadelphia quietly preparing for life after Realmuto?

The addition of Kolozsvary reflects the reality facing Philadelphia. Realmuto, now 34, showed modest offensive regression last season, posting a .257 average with a .700 OPS across 134 games.

Simon emphasized that despite those red flags, the Phillies have little room for alternatives. “While there are reasons for the Phillies to be skittish about re-committing to a catcher who will turn 35 in March and is showing clear signs of decline, there are even clearer reasons for them to bring back Realmuto for an eighth season in Philadelphia,” he wrote via MLB.com.

Why the free-agent market offers no safety net

The broader catching landscape offers Philadelphia little comfort. Simon noted that without Realmuto, the Phillies’ projected catching production would sit near the bottom of the league, with free agency providing no comparable upgrade and trade options carrying steep acquisition costs.

As Philadelphia weighs urgency against caution, the coming weeks will determine whether this move remains a footnote—or the first sign of a difficult transition behind the plate.