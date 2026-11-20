As the New York Yankees push to bolster third base, a new report linking the Chicago Cubs to Teruaki Sato could complicate matters.

One of the premier NPB players slated to be posted ahead of the 2027 season is Teruaki Sato. The slugger has emerged as a top third-base priority for the New York Yankees, who are reportedly weighing moving on from Ryan McMahon. Now, New York faces stiff competition, as a new report links the Chicago Cubs to Sato.

According to The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, the Cubs have extensively scouted Sato and are firmly in the mix for the Japanese slugger as they look to bolster their offense with one of NPB’s top bats.

General manager Brian Cashman recently acknowledged that the Yankees’ interest in upgrading third base is real, though McMahon remains an option on the roster despite the club’s reported pursuit of Sato at the hot corner.

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Alongside the Cubs and Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies have also emerged as a reported suitor for Sato this offseason. With interest heating up across the league, a decision from the Japanese slugger is only a matter of time.

Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers celebrates with teammates.

Why Sato could fit the Cubs

With key sluggers like Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Michael Conforto hitting free agency, the Cubs face a major offensive void after leading the National League in scoring in 2026.

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Posted out of Japan by the Hanshin Tigers, 27-year-old left-handed slugger Sato would directly replace that lost power after winning the Central League Triple Crown (.306 AVG, 39 HR, 106 RBIs) and belting 79 homers over the past two seasons.

Although Sato primarily plays third base—where Alex Bregman is already locked in for Chicago—his defensive versatility still provides a clear path to everyday at-bats. Sato began his NPB career in right field and logged 44 appearances there over the last two years, allowing him to step into Suzuki’s vacated spot or rotate at designated hitter.

Duran reportedly on the Cubs’ radar

Mooney also revealed that the Cubs have evaluated Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as a potential trade target while searching for outfield depth. With Boston facing a crowded outfield and a steep arbitration figure ahead of today’s November 20 non-tender deadline, the Red Sox are widely expected to shop the 30-year-old rather than non-tender him.

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For Chicago, Duran represents a low-cost gamble on athleticism rather than a direct replacement for lost power. While he still recorded 20 home runs, 21 stolen bases, and 90th-percentile sprint speed in 2026, his overall offense plummeted to a .207 average and .627 OPS, meaning he would likely cost minimal prospect capital while preserving budget for pitching.

Key takeaways

The Chicago Cubs have extensively scouted NPB slugger Teruaki Sato, Patrick Mooney reported.

Teruaki Sato won the Central League Triple Crown with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly evaluated Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran as a trade target.