It has been a grueling NHL season for the Chicago Blackhawks. Sitting at the bottom of the Central Division standings underscores just how rough things have gotten, and Connor Bedard’s injury only complicates matters further. On top of that, recent comments from Patrick Kane have amplified concerns over Chicago’s tailspin.

“I don’t think we even really know what the extent of it is, but no matter how long he’s out or we’re missing him, it’s going to be a big void. He’s our best player, our captain, our leader. It’s tough to replace. You’re not going to replace him. He’s too special of a player,” Kane told reporters.

As Chicago braces for an extended absence from Bedard over the remainder of the season, trade rumors are already swirling around a front office eager to salvage what’s left of the campaign.

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According to a recent report, the Blackhawks could still look to swing a trade for a star centerpiece, with Dylan Larkin emerging as a potential target. Still, plenty of variables remain, especially with Bedard sidelined.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Filling the void left by Bedard

Without Bedard, the Blackhawks lose their offensive engine. The 21-year-old captain led the club with 18 points (1.20 points per game) and factored into six of Chicago’s 10 power-play goals before suffering Tuesday’s shoulder injury.

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Logging more than 20 minutes a night against top competition, his absence forces young centers like Frank Nazar and rookie Anton Frondell into heavy top-line minutes prematurely, hollowing out Chicago’s middle-six scoring depth.

For a last-place team (6-13-2) already missing top-pair defenseman Bowen Byram, losing Bedard for the rest of the 2026–27 season removes the centerpiece GM Kyle Davidson was evaluating the roster around, pushing Chicago squarely into survival mode.

Key takeaways

Patrick Kane said Connor Bedard’s absence will create a massive void for Chicago.

will create a massive void for Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks could target Dylan Larkin in a trade with Bedard sidelined.

in a trade with Bedard sidelined. Connor Bedard led Chicago with 18 points before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

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