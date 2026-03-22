Dave Roberts outlines future for Alex Freeland, Hyeseong Kim as Dodgers set infield plans

Despite a lackluster spring at the plate, infielder Alex Freeland has been informed he made the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day roster.

The move comes as the club officially optioned Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, clearing the path for the 24-year-old prospect to break camp with the big league club.

The decision signals that manager Dave Roberts and the front office are prioritizing “process over results.” While Kim lit up the Cactus League with a .407 average, Freeland struggled to a .116 mark.

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However, the Dodgers appear focused on Freeland’s underlying metrics—specifically his elite 11-to-11 walk-to-strikeout ratio—as they begin their quest for a historic World Series “three-peat.”

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Why Freeland?

On the surface, the choice is a head-turner. Kim was a force this spring, but the Dodgers identified specific mechanics in his swing that they believe require further refinement in the minors. Conversely, Roberts has been a vocal supporter of Freeland’s approach all month.

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The Dodgers’ brass values Freeland for three specific reasons:

Plate discipline: His ability to draw 11 walks in 18 games suggests a “stable” floor, even when the hits aren’t falling. Defensive versatility: Freeland is widely regarded as a superior defender at shortstop and third base, providing crucial late-inning insurance for Max Muncy. The platoon factor: As a switch-hitter, Freeland offers a more reliable platoon partner for veteran Miguel Rojas than Kim’s high-variance profile.

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With Kike Hernandez, who praised Dodgers’ mentality, and Tommy Edman starting the season on the injured list, Freeland won’t just be a spectator; he is expected to see significant time in the infield rotation immediately.

Projected Opening Day lineup

With the bench now solidified, here is how the Dodgers are expected to look when they take the field for the season opener:

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DH Shohei Ohtani SS Mookie Betts 1B Freddie Freeman RF Kyle Tucker C Will Smith 3B Max Muncy LF Teoscar Hernandez 2B Alex Freeland CF Andy Pages

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