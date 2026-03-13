Kike Hernandez praises Dodgers’ mindset: ‘Not all 30 teams are trying to win a World Series’

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kike Hernandez highlighted the team’s mindset as the 2026 MLB season approaches, emphasizing the privilege of being part of an organization fully committed to contending for a World Series.

Coming off a 2025 season in which he logged 232 at-bats with 30 runs, 47 hits, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, a .203 batting average, a .255 on-base percentage, and a .621 OPS, Hernandez brings experience and proven versatility to the Dodgers’ lineup.

Hernandez noted that not every team in the league prioritizes winning at the highest level, making the Dodgers’ dedication to competing deep into October especially meaningful.

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“Not all 30 teams are trying to win a World Series… for us to be in a position where this team does whatever it can to compete deep into October, I take it as a privilege,” Hernandez said, via SportsNetLA.

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Dodgers’ competitive identity

His comments underline the Dodgers’ approach of combining seasoned leadership with emerging talent. Their emphasis on preparation, adaptability, and execution continues to shape a culture built for sustained postseason success.

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Hernandez’s role in the Dodgers’ push

As a versatile player who contributes both offensively and defensively, Hernandez remains a central figure in Los Angeles’ championship pursuit. His experience and professional mindset en the MLB reinforce the team-first identity the Dodgers have cultivated over the years.

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