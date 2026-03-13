Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly set to remain with Japan for entire WBC playoffs

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the ace of the Los Angeles Dodger, will stay with Samurai Japan for the remainder of the World Baseball Classic, despite an earlier report suggesting he could return to Los Angeles after his scheduled start in the quarterfinals.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s return plan after his WBC start. However, that plan has since changed, allowing Yamamoto to stay with Team Japan as long as the club remains in contention.

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Yamamoto will remain with the team throughout the playoffs. The right-hander is expected to continue supporting Japan’s bid to defend its WBC title even after making his scheduled start against Venezuela.

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Yamamoto played key role in Japan’s strong group stage

Yamamoto made one appearance during the group stage against Chinese Taipei, pitching 2⅔ hitless innings while striking out two batters. His outing helped set the tone for a dominant performance by the defending champions.

Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan interacts with Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

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Japan entered the knockout stage with strong momentum after going 4–0 in pool play, securing the top seed in its group. Japan will now face a Venezuela lineup filled with major league talent

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