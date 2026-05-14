Giants reportedly not considering Rafael Devers trade despite difficult season

The San Francisco Giants reportedly are not discussing trades involving Rafael Devers or other star players despite the team’s difficult season.

The San Francisco Giants continue facing questions about their direction ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but recent reports suggest the organization is not currently considering moving star players such as Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, or Matt Chapman, despite concerns raised in April about Devers’ long‑term fit at first base after manager Tony Vitello indicated that he might not be an immediate option there.

During an appearance on Foul Territory, MLB insider Robert Murray reported that San Francisco has not internally discussed trading its core players despite the team’s disappointing campaign. “Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, the Giants have not internally discussed trading any of those players,” Murray said.

He also added, “They want to continue to build around them. They want to continue to try to compete this season.” The report comes as the Giants continue searching for consistency offensively while trying to remain competitive in a difficult National League race.

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Devers continues battling difficult stretch

Devers entered the season expected to be one of the focal points of San Francisco’s lineup, but the star infielder has struggled to find sustained offensive rhythm.

Rafael Devers #16 of the Giants is congratulated by Willy Adames. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Through 43 games, Devers is batting .247 with a .295 on-base percentage and a .395 slugging percentage, numbers that fall below the production typically associated with one of baseball’s premier hitters.

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Giants remain focused on competing despite trade speculation

Trade speculation surrounding San Francisco has intensified because of the team’s uneven performance and uncertainty surrounding its postseason outlook. However, the latest reporting indicates the organization is still prioritizing competitiveness over a potential roster reset.

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Keeping players such as Devers, Adames, and Chapman would signal continued confidence in the current core despite the difficult start to the season. With several months remaining before the deadline, the Giants still have time to improve their standing and potentially shift the conversation away from trade rumors entirely.