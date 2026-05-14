NY Mets’ Nolan McLean defies the odds with unusual 4th-inning stat line in series sweep of Tigers

Nolan McLean made history with a bizarre fourth-inning stat line against the Detroit Tigers, headlining a crucial series victory for the New York Mets.

Baseball is a game of anomalies, and New York Mets‘ Nolan McLean provided a statistical head-scratcher in Thursday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers. In a bizarre fourth inning, McLean managed to retire the side on just four pitches, despite surrendering two hits in the frame. How exactly does a pitcher pull off that math?

Escaping a two-hit inning on four pitches requires a perfect storm of base-running blunders and timely double plays. That was precisely the formula for McLean’s high-wire act. Here is the pitch-by-pitch breakdown of the sequence:

The inning opened with a first-pitch single. On the second pitch, the Tigers lined another single, but the lead runner was gunned down at third by a clinical throw from the left fielder. That brought the tally to one out on two pitches. After a quick ball/strike on pitch three, McLean induced an inning-ending double play on pitch four. The final line: three outs, four pitches, and two hits allowed.

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It is a feat rarely seen at the Major League level. A crucial ruling from the umpires played a pivotal role, as a close play was upheld upon review, essentially cementing the four-pitch miracle and bailing the Mets out of a potential jam.

Nolan McLean in the 4th Inning:



2 Hits allowed

4 Pitches thrown

3 Outs



Has this ever happened before?? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ojslkqR4oA — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) May 14, 2026

Mets claim third series victory of the season

Following a grueling stretch of setbacks and injuries to cornerstones like Francisco Alvarez and Francisco Lindor, the Mets finally found their way back into the win column. This series victory marks their first since taking a set from the San Francisco Giants in early May.

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The win moves the Mets to an 18-25 record on the season. Amid the struggle to gain momentum, the club has leaned heavily on its youth movement. Rookies Carson Benge and AJ Ewing—who recently matched a franchise feat not seen in 122 years—served as the primary catalysts in the series win over Detroit.

Subway Series looms

The Mets now turn their attention to a high-stakes crosstown showdown with the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers enter the series nursing their own wounds, most notably the loss of Max Fried, who exited Wednesday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles with an injury.

Despite the two teams trending in different directions—with the Yankees sitting comfortably at 27-17—the records usually go out the window when the Subway Series begins. Both franchises understand the weight of New York bragging rights, making this upcoming set at Citi Field a must-watch.

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