MLB News: Astros sign former Diamondbacks and Yankees pitcher to a minor league deal

The Houston Astros aren’t slowing down, taking advantage of free agency to sign a RHP who previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees. They offered him a modest contract that could turn into a significant opportunity for him.

Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 14, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.
© Getty ImagesManager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 14, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

The Houston Astros are aiming to capitalize on the free agents available in the MLB market, and one of their targets was a pitcher who recently played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and, two years ago, for the New York Yankees. After nearly a decade as a professional, he holds a career 4.20 ERA.

The first to report the surprising signing of Miguel Castro by the Astros was Jon Heyman. Contract details were later shared by Ari Alexander, who revealed that the Puerto Rican right-hander signed a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. If he makes it to the MLB roster, he could secure $1.5 million.

Developing story…

