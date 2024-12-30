MLB News: Astros sign former Diamondbacks and Yankees pitcher to a minor league deal

The Houston Astros are aiming to capitalize on the free agents available in the MLB market, and one of their targets was a pitcher who recently played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and, two years ago, for the New York Yankees. After nearly a decade as a professional, he holds a career 4.20 ERA.

The first to report the surprising signing of Miguel Castro by the Astros was Jon Heyman. Contract details were later shared by Ari Alexander, who revealed that the Puerto Rican right-hander signed a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. If he makes it to the MLB roster, he could secure $1.5 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…