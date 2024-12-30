NFL News: Jake Bates sets franchise record for Lions in game against 49ers

Jake Bates is doing everything right with the Detroit Lions. He’s the kind of kicker every team dreams of having, and recently, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, he had the audacity to set a franchise record for the most points scored in a single season.
According to Lions’ stats, the previous record for most points in a single season was held by Jason Hanson, who set it in 2012 with 134 points. Jake Bates surpassed that record with 135 points (at the time of writing, the game between the Lions and 49ers is still ongoing).
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.