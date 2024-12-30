Trending topics:
NFL News: Jake Bates sets franchise record for Lions in game against 49ers

Not long ago, Jake Bates was a kicker without a team, but the Detroit Lions gave him a unique opportunity, one he hasn’t wasted. He recently set a franchise record during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit Lions PK Jake Bates
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDetroit Lions PK Jake Bates

By Richard Tovar

Jake Bates is doing everything right with the Detroit Lions. He’s the kind of kicker every team dreams of having, and recently, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, he had the audacity to set a franchise record for the most points scored in a single season.

According to Lions’ stats, the previous record for most points in a single season was held by Jason Hanson, who set it in 2012 with 134 points. Jake Bates surpassed that record with 135 points (at the time of writing, the game between the Lions and 49ers is still ongoing).

Developing story…

