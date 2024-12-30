MLB News: Rangers’ Joc Pederson sends strong message to Astros and the AL West teams

Trending topics:
Now as a new member of the Texas Rangers, Joc Pederson wasted no time in sending a bold message to the Houston Astros and other AL West teams about the future of the division.

By Richard Tovar

Joc Pederson has officially joined the Texas Rangers, becoming one of the key additions to the roster for the upcoming MLB season. Wasting no time, he delivered a strong message to all AL West teams, with a special mention for the Astros.

In his recent comments, Pederson made it clear that the Astros’ reign in the AL West is nearing its end, stating, “They’ve [Astros] put together a nice little run. It’s coming to an end.” He also emphasized that it’s time for the Rangers to take control of the division: “It’s time for us to take over the West.”

Pederson expressed confidence in the Rangers’ trajectory, saying, “There are a lot of things going in the right direction for the Rangers to be on top of this division.” He assured fans that the team will make the playoffs but acknowledged the hard work ahead: “It’s gonna happen, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”

Notably, Pederson brings valuable experience to the Rangers, having won two World Series rings with two different teams in 2020 and 2021, making him a highly valuable asset to the Rangers’ roster.

Developing story…

