Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz makes major announcement ahead of spring training camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Edwin Diaz for the upcoming season, raising expectations about the impact he will have on the team.

By Santiago Tovar

Edwin Diaz at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.
Edwin Diaz is a name that Los Angeles Dodgers fans are eagerly watching as a potential addition to the pitching rotation, given his stellar track record with the New York Mets. Recently, Diaz announced his participation in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which has generated considerable buzz ahead of spring training camps.

Reported by USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, Diaz confirmed he will represent Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. However, there remains a degree of uncertainty surrounding his involvement, primarily because his previous experience in the tournament did not end well.

Nightengale noted that during Diaz’s last stint in the WBC, he suffered a significant setback. “He sustained a season-ending knee injury during the tournament’s on-field celebrations,” Nightengale remarked on his X account, reflecting on Diaz’s previous participation with Puerto Rico.

This backdrop has led to some concern among Dodgers supporters, who vividly recall the challenges Diaz faced representing his nation against the world’s top baseball teams.

Diaz’s World Baseball Classic experience with Puerto Rico

This upcoming appearance will mark Diaz’s third participation in the World Baseball Classic. Over his career in the tournament, he has played seven games. In the most recent edition, he appeared in three games, securing one save, allowing one hit, and recording four strikeouts across 3.0 innings pitched.

During his 2017 debut for Puerto Rico in the WBC, Diaz played four games, notching two saves, giving up two hits, and achieving nine strikeouts over 3.1 innings. These statistics highlight the significant impact he could have for Puerto Rico in the upcoming tournament.

Fans are hopeful that Diaz can compete without issues and return to the Dodgers’ spring training fully fit, as the team relies on his talents to contend for the title in 2026.

