NY Giants news: Shedeur Sanders’ Browns could snatch coach from John Harbaugh’s staff

Although many months still remain until the official start of a new NFL season, roster and staff moves continue to take place. In this case, Shedeur Sanders’ Cleveland Browns are targeting a coach from the New York Giants, who could miss the chance to work alongside John Harbaugh.

Insider Mike Garafolo, via his X account, revealed that Charlie Bullen is being pursued by the Dawg Pound to potentially serve as Todd Monken’s defensive coordinator.

Bullen, who previously served in the Big Apple as an outside linebackers coach and interim defensive coordinator, is also one of the candidates to join the Arizona Cardinals as their DC.

How much can Bullen contribute to the Browns?

Charlie Bullen is a top candidate for the Browns’ defensive coordinator vacancy, potentially bringing a high-pressure, aggressive scheme to Cleveland. After a successful stint as the Giants’ interim DC—where he held opponents to 18 points per game and helped Brian Burns reach a career-high 16.5 sacks—Bullen is seen as a coach who simplifies assignments to let defenders play faster. His ability to maximize elite pass-rushers would make him a perfect fit to lead a unit headlined by Myles Garrett.

A new era for the Giants

The New York Giants have officially entered a high-stakes new chapter by hiring Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh to lead the franchise through 2030. Tasked with professionalizing an organization that has struggled for stability, Harbaugh brings a disciplined, “no-rebuild” mentality and a star-studded coaching staff featuring Matt Nagy and Brian Callahan.

By focusing on the development of young quarterback Jaxson Dart and fostering a physically dominant culture, Harbaugh aims to transform Big Blue from a divisional underdog into an immediate 2026 postseason contender.