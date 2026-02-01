Dodgers warn NY Yankees, NY Mets, and rest of MLB about young talent in 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers know they are the favorites to hoist the World Series in the 2026 MLB season. The fact they are the reigning back-to-back champions demands respect from organizations like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and others. However, the Dodgers hope to strike fear into them as young pitcher Roki Sasaki may be expanding his arsenal for the upcoming campaign.

As reported by Dylan Hernandez of the California Post, Sasaki has been working on a cutter and two-seamer pitch to add to his repertoire. After struggling to establish himself as a bona fide ace for the Dodgers, the 24-year-old Japanese pitcher is determined to right his wrongs in the 2026 MLB season.

The Yankees, Mets, and the rest of the league will surely take notice of the news coming out of Los Angeles. If Sasaki earns a spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation, it would definitely send a message across MLB.

While there are no glaring weaknesses on the Dodgers’ roster, adding such a reinforcement to the rotation would only bolster a lineup that has already proven capable of back-to-back success and now features Kyle Tucker.

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki celebrate.

Ohtani back on the mound for Dodgers

As if watching Sasaki’s evolution weren’t enough to strike fear into teams like the Yankees and Mets, most signs indicate Shohei Ohtani will be back pitching at full strength in 2026. After being limited in his pitching duties in 2025, the MLB superstar could return as a full-time—or near full-time—starter next season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently announced Ohtani’s surprising decision regarding the World Baseball Classic, which in turn only helped the rumors around Ohtani’s pitching role in 2026 grow louder.

With Sasaki also expected to compete for a rotation spot, the Dodgers could boast a one-two punch unlike any other in the league. Needless to say, the race for a three-peat would be off to a great start for Los Angeles, while only spelling out bad news for the clubs in New York and the rest of the continent.