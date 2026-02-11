5x Pro Bowler takes Will Campbell under his wing with bold decision after Patriots’ Super Bowl loss

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Will Campbell and the New England Patriots are determined to turn the page after their rough defeat in Super Bowl LX. Offering to help the overly criticized rookie in New England, former five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead has emerged to lend a hand.

“[Armstead] has actually volunteered to have Will Campbell workout with him this summer in Dallas,” Cameron Wolfe reported on NFL Network. “He believes [Campbell’s] issues are fixable.”

Armstead has been named to five Pro Bowls throughout his 13-year NFL career. Though he played for the Patriots’ AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, Armstead is now willing to offer key insight to a rookie who has been caught in the eye of the storm after a very strong debut campaign.

Unfortunately for Campbell, his worst game of the season came at the worst possible time. His flaws were on full display for millions of fans, as Super Bowl LX’s viewership reached roughly 124 million viewers in the U.S. More importantly, he couldn’t help his teammates, and they let an unsurpassable opportunity slip through their fingers.

Terron Armstead with the Miami Dolphins

Campbell’s rough outing

According to NFL.com, Campbell allowed 14 pressures on quarterback Drake Maye in Super Bowl LX. It was the worst mark by any pass protector in the entire NFL season. His outing made so much noise around the league that head coach Mike Vrabel revealed a final decision with Campbell after Super Bowl LX.

Although Campbell surrendered only one sack, his numbers show just how much of the true impact on the football field is lost in traditional stats and box-score watching.

The Seattle Seahawks had their way with the Patriots for most of the game, but the pass rush consistently found a corridor through which to reach—or get close enough to disrupt—Maye and New England’s offense. Now, Armstead wants to help Campbell correct what went wrong so that, if he ever makes it back to a Super Bowl, he isn’t caught flat-footed in the trenches.

Where many across the NFL see a fallen tree they can chop firewood from, Armstead sees potential and a chance to make an impact in the league even after retirement.

