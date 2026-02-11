Lionel Messi injured: Inter Miami postpone final friendly as Argentine star misses practice

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have ran into unexpected trouble in the home stretch of their preseason. As the Herons confirmed, the Argentine star is out with an injury just weeks away from the start of the MLS season.

“Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, February 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then,” Inter Miami’s official statement read.

As a result, the friendly match against Independiente del Valle, scheduled for Feb. 12nd has been postponed to Feb. 26. The venue and kickoff time remain unchanged.

Developing story…