MLB Rumors: Brewers reportedly sign former NY Yankees and NY Mets player

Major League Baseball’s spring training camps are on the horizon, and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly making strategic roster moves to bolster their lineup. In a notable acquisition, the franchise has added a seasoned player with experience from both the New York Mets and New York Yankees for the upcoming season.

As reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, catcher Gary Sanchez has inked a deal with the Brewers worth $1.5 million. Sanchez spent seven seasons with the Yankees and made a brief appearance with the Mets before being traded to the San Diego Padres for the latter part of the past season.

Sánchez is known for his impressive stint with the Yankees, marked by two All-Star appearances and a Silver Slugger award. He was also a leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award in 2016, underlining his impactful introduction to the majors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this acquisition, the Brewers are heading into spring training with anticipation, eager to see what Sanchez can bring to the table as they aim to recover from last season’s setback. After falling short in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, their eyes are set on a World Series berth.

Gary Sanchez #99 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases.

Advertisement

Sanchez’s career stats

Gary Sanchez has evolved from a promising young talent into a reliable veteran power hitter. His career stats depict an intriguing profile, underscoring his tenure across six different franchises, including the Mets, over 11 seasons:

Advertisement

see also Brewers GM makes position clear after trading Caleb Durbin to Red Sox

Games: 860

Batting Average: .224

Home Runs: 189

RBIs: 509

OPS: .770

WAR (bWAR): 14.3

Advertisement

With these statistics and his experience with prestigious teams like the Yankees and Mets, Sanchez is poised to play a crucial role in the Brewers’ pursuit of a championship this season. Despite a strong regular-season performance, they ultimately fell short of a World Series appearance last year.

SurveyWill Sanchez make a significant impact in the Brewers? Will Sanchez make a significant impact in the Brewers? already voted 0 people

Advertisement