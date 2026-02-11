Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt offers candid take on roster continuity ahead of 2026 season

Veterans first baseman Paul Goldschmidt addressed the New York Yankees’ roster approach ahead of the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees high fives teammates.
The conversation around the New York Yankees this spring hasn’t centered solely on roster additions. Instead, it has focused on continuity — and whether bringing back much of last year’s core is a calculated bet or a looming risk.

At the heart of that discussion is veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who re-signed last week and returns at 38 years old for what could be the final chapter of his distinguished career. His role will shift into a supporting one behind Ben Rice, with added value as a late-inning defensive presence and right-handed bat off the bench.

Goldschmidt did not shy away from the conversation. In fact, he acknowledged the simplicity of how the season may ultimately be judged. If we play well, it’ll be a good thing,” Goldschmidt said according to MLB’s Bryan Hoch.

He added, “If we don’t, then it’ll probably be said that’s the reason we didn’t play well.” The Yankees won 94 games last season, tied for the American League lead, yet postseason shortcomings continue to define recent campaigns.

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the Yankees catches for an out on the Twins. Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

Yankees balance continuity and expectation

General manager Brian Cashman has pushed back on the idea that the club is merely repeating last year’s formula. Only two contributors from the ALDS roster — relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams — are no longer in the organization. Still, the broader framework of the team remains largely intact.

That continuity places added scrutiny on manager Aaron Boone and the returning core. If October once again ends prematurely, the roster construction will face intensified examination. For Goldschmidt, the equation is simple: performance will dictate perception.

alexander rosquez
