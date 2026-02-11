What happens if Club America win, tie or lose vs Olimpia today in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?

Club America host Olimpia at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes today, Wednesday, February 11, for a decisive second-leg match in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Mexican giants enter the night with a narrow advantage after securing a 2-1 victory in the first leg at the Chelato Ucles National Stadium in Honduras. Thanks to those two crucial away goals, a draw would be enough for America to advance.

However, they face a resilient Olimpia side that are the reigning Honduran champions. The Lions have only lost once this season—the first-leg defeat to America—and they arrive in Mexico City with hopes of repeating their 2021 heroics, when they famously defeated the Aguilas 1-0 on Mexican soil. For the visitors, the mission is clear: they must score at least twice to have any hope of a comeback.

What happens if Club America win vs Olimpia?

Should Club America secure a victory tonight, they will comfortably advance to the Round of 16. Their next opponent would be the winner of the series between Philadelphia Union and Defence Force.

What happens if Club America and Olimpia tie?

A draw of any scoreline (0-0, 1-1, etc.) favors Club America. Since the Mexican side lead 2-1 on aggregate, a tie in the second leg would see them through to the next round, while Olimpia would be eliminated.

What happens if Club America lose vs Olimpia?

The outcome of a loss depends entirely on the scoreline due to the away goals rule:

If Olimpia win 1-0 : Club America still advance. Although the aggregate would be tied at 2-2, America scored two away goals in Honduras compared to Olimpia’s one in Mexico. This is because the tournament regulations state that the first tiebreaker is the number of away goals scored during regulation time across the two matches.

: Club America still advance. Although the aggregate would be tied at 2-2, America scored two away goals in Honduras compared to Olimpia’s one in Mexico. This is because the tournament regulations state that the scored during regulation time across the two matches. If Olimpia win 2-1 : The aggregate score and away goals would be perfectly level. The match would then proceed to two 15-minute halves of extra time . If the deadlock persists, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

: The aggregate score and away goals would be perfectly level. The match would then proceed to . If the deadlock persists, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. If Olimpia win 3-2 or by a larger margin: Olimpia would advance. By scoring three or more goals, they would either win on aggregate or win the away-goals tiebreaker.