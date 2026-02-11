Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch Monterrey vs Xelaju live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Monterrey face Xelaju in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jorge Rodriguez of Monterrey
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesJorge Rodriguez of Monterrey

Monterrey square off with Xelaju for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Xelaju live in the USA on Fubo]

The first leg of this series delivered a far tighter game than anticipated, as favorites Monterrey settled for a 1–1 draw. Monterrey now return home with the opportunity to clinch qualification, though the first match made it clear the challenge will be anything but straightforward.

Xelaju, aware that protecting home field was essential, did just enough to stay alive in the tie, and the Guatemalan side heads to Mexico believing an upset remains within reach after keeping the series level.

When will the Monterrey vs Xelaju match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Monterrey and Xelaju will be played this Wednesday, February 11 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Players of Monterrey pose for a team photo – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Monterrey vs Xelaju: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Xelaju in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Monterrey and Xelaju will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and TUDN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
