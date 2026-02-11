NY Mets learn disturbing Francisco Lindor injury update after latest news out of AL East

With Francisco Lindor expected to undergo surgery on a broken hamate bone, the New York Mets face uncertainty heading into Opening Day 2026 in MLB. Adding to the widespread confusion in Queens, news out of the American League East division hint trouble for the Orange and Blue.

David Stearns made it clear they believe New York’s shortstop will be ready to go on Opening Day. He admitted that as the Mets received a significant update on Lindor. However, the Orange and Blue is bracing for every possible outcome.

On that note, it may be a good thing Stearns and the Mets revealed their plans in worst-case scenario regarding Lindor’s injury. Based on the Baltimore Orioles’ experience with infielder Jackson Holliday, Lindor’s appearance on Opening Day may be at stake, too.

As Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias told reporters, Holliday will undergo surgery on a broken hamate bone in his right hand. As Baltimore confirmed, Holliday is out for Opening Day in MLB. Such an announcement early in spring training sets a concerning precedent for Lindor and the Mets. According to reports, Lindor and Holliday’s return dates lie under one condition.

Jackson Holliday of the Orioles is OUT for Opening Day 2026

Key difference

Obviously, every player and their body are different. Even undergoing the same surgery can be starkly different experiences for MLB talents. Moreover, when it comes down to Lindor and Holliday, who both broke a hamate bone, the former’s case occurred in his left hand (Lindor is a right-handed thrower and a switch hitter).

Meanwhile, Holliday, who broke the hamate bone in his right hand, is a left-handed hitter and a right-handed thrower. Thus, the injury and surgery rehabilitation have a different impact on him than they do on Lindor. As a result, Stearns and the Mets can still keep their original—and ideal—timeline for Lindor.

Mets are still evaluating their options

Regardless, there are signs that suggest otherwise and that New York must keep an eye on. On another, yet similar note, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is undergoing surgery on a hamate bone as well, and the D-backs have yet to rule him out for Opening Day.

In conclusion, the jury is still out on Lindor’s availability. Ask the court in Queens and it will say he is good to go, but it takes only a glance around the rest of MLB for that answer to become less clear.

