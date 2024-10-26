Dodgers' Dave Roberts sends message to Freeman after heroic walk-off grand slam in Game 1 vs. Yankees

Freddie Freeman has etched his name in MLB history with a historic grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, and manager Dave Roberts has reacted to this feat.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been quick to react to the historic performance of veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman, who after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning, giving his team a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the MLB World Series.

Freeman has faced numerous challenges this season, including injuries and personal issues. This home run marks a milestone in the history of the World Series, as it is the first grand slam in history to end a game.

His home run in Game 1 of the World Series is a testament to his talent and his ability to shine in the biggest moments. This historic moment solidifies him as one of the best players for the team.

In response, manager Dave Roberts delivered a clear message about the player’s historic performance. “The game honors you, and when you do things the right way, you play the right way, you’re a good teammate, I just believe that the game honors you,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to MLB.com. “Tonight, Freddie was honored.”

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his solo home run with manager Dave Roberts and Bob Geren #88, to take a 2-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies, during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Freeman’s legacy with the Dodgers in MLB

Freddie Freeman‘s grand slam joins other iconic moments in Dodgers history, such as Kirk Gibson’s home run in 1988. This achievement reaffirms the Dodgers’ legacy as a franchise full of great moments and legendary players.

“When you get told you do something like that in this game that’s been around a very long time — I love the history of this game, to be a part of it, it’s special,” Freeman said. “I’ve been playing this game a long time, and to come up in those moments, you dream about those moments. Even when you’re 35 and have been in the league for 15 years, you want to be a part of those.”

When will Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees be?

With this win, the Dodgers have taken a big step toward winning their eighth MLB World Series title. Freeman and his teammates are set to face the Game 2 challenge against the Yankees this Saturday, Oct. 26.