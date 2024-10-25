MLB Free Agency 2024: When does It start and top players to watch

Find out when MLB free agency begins in 2024, along with the key dates and top players to watch in this exciting offseason.

MLB‘s 2024 free agency period promises to be one of the most exciting in recent years. With several star players available to sign with new teams, fans and analysts are eager to see which moves will shake up the market.

Free agency affects not only teams looking to bolster their rosters but also players seeking new opportunities to stand out, as well as fans who dream of seeing their idols join their favorite teams.

Additionally, this offseason will be crucial for many teams trying to bridge the gap between themselves and the reigning champions. The decisions made during this period can determine success or failure in the upcoming MLB season. For players, it’s an opportunity to secure lucrative contracts; for teams, it’s a chance to add talent that could alter the course of their franchise.

When can Free Agents sign with new teams?

MLB free agency typically begins the day after the end of the World Series. However, players can’t sign with new teams until 5 p.m. ET, five days after the World Series concludes.

In 2023, the free agency period started on November 6, although the specific date may change slightly each year, contingent upon the conclusion of the postseason. Throughout this five-day window, teams are given the chance to extend qualifying offers to their players, who then have the option to either accept or seek alternatives in the open market.

Key dates for MLB Free Agency 2024

The free agency period includes several important dates that both teams and players should be mindful of. Here are the most relevant.

The day after the World Series concludes , the trade market opens, signaling the start of free agency activities.

, the trade market opens, signaling the start of free agency activities. Within five days following the end of the World Series , teams have a window to exercise options and extend qualifying offers to players. This period allows teams to make decisions on retaining key talent or preparing for potential departures.

, teams have a window to exercise options and extend qualifying offers to players. This period allows teams to make decisions on retaining key talent or preparing for potential departures. At 5 p.m. ET, five days after the World Series ends , free agency officially begins, allowing players to start signing with new teams.

, free agency officially begins, allowing players to start signing with new teams. By mid-November, players must decide whether to accept or decline qualifying offers. This is a critical choice, as it determines if they remain with their current team or continue exploring opportunities on the open market.

This is a critical choice, as it determines if they remain with their current team or continue exploring opportunities on the open market. Finally, by mid-January, the deadline for salary arbitration arrives. This is especially important for players without long-term contracts, as it provides them a chance to settle their salaries for the upcoming season.

Top free agents available in the 2024 offseason

The 2024 offseason features several high-profile names sure to attract attention from multiple teams. Some of the most notable players available in free agency include Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, and Willy Adames. Soto, in particular, is considered one of the most coveted players on the market, and his contract will be highly anticipated.

Each of these players has the potential to transform a team and elevate its performance. Fans and analysts alike will be closely watching where these talents land, as their choices could reshape the MLB landscape for the upcoming season.