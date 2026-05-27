Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez addresses frustrating injury setback after return vs Rockies

Kike Hernandez opened up after suffering a strained oblique just two games into his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup.

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be preparing to lose Kike Hernandez again just two games into his long-awaited return, as the veteran utility player is likely headed to the injured list with a strained left oblique suffered during Tuesday’s 15-6 win over the Colorado Rockies.

“I was embarrassed because it didn’t even happen in the game,” Hernandez admitted after the matchup, according to ESPN. “I thought it was just weird tightness. Never done an oblique before, so I didn’t really know what I was feeling.”

Hernandez had only recently returned after missing the first 53 games of the season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery, something manager Dave Roberts opened up on when discussing Hernandez’s season debut. The 34-year-old quickly made an impact, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run over his first two games back before exiting Tuesday’s contest in the fourth inning.

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Hernandez reveals how injury worsened during game

Hernandez explained that the discomfort actually started during batting practice on Monday, but he initially believed it was minor enough to manage through treatment and rest.

Kike Hernandez of the Dodgers during batting practice. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“The homer swing felt awful,” Hernandez said. “The next at-bat I went out there, I swung and missed on the first pitch and didn’t feel great. After that I went into survival mode.”

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The veteran said the injury originally only bothered him while swinging, but the pain eventually spread while running after his double later in the game. “When I hit the double, it didn’t just hurt to swing, it also hurt to run, so I knew that it was time to stop,” Hernandez added.

Dave Roberts hopeful injury will not become long-term issue

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the frustration surrounding Hernández’s latest setback, especially considering how strong he looked immediately after returning to the lineup. “It’s not a season-ending thing, so that’s something to be hopeful with,” Roberts said. “But yeah, it’s just a bummer.”