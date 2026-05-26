Padres get positive Joe Musgrove injury update as return timeline takes shape

San Diego Padres received an encouraging Joe Musgrove injury update as the veteran pitcher moves closer to resuming his throwing progression after Tommy John surgery.

San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has received a promising update as he continues working his way back from elbow surgery that has kept him sidelined since 2024. With San Diego pushing in a competitive NL West race, any progress from the veteran starter represents a major boost for the rotation outlook.

According to MLB.com, Musgrove is moving closer to the next stage of his recovery process. “(Musgrove) was hopeful for an early-season return but experienced a setback after making one start in Spring Training. Could be nearing the start of a throwing progression,” the report stated.

Musgrove has been out since undergoing Tommy John surgery after suffering a torn UCL, an injury that developed following elbow discomfort during the 2024 Wild Card round.

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Before the setback, he had been a key member of San Diego’s rotation after signing a five-year, $100 million extension with the club, at a time when Padres manager Craig Stammen recently confirmed Lucas Giolito’s debut.

Joe Musgrove continues his recovery process. Harry How/Getty Images

Musgrove’s recovery moves forward cautiously

The latest development suggests Musgrove is nearing the beginning of a structured throwing program, a key milestone in his long rehabilitation. The Padres are expected to proceed carefully, given both the severity of the injury and his previous setback during the early stages of his return.

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Padres rotation still adapting without Musgrove

The Padres are 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the NL West with a 34-20 record. Despite Musgrove’s absence, San Diego has opened the 2026 season in strong form, sitting near the top of the division standings, though sustaining that success will depend heavily on pitching depth and overall health as the year progresses.

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If Musgrove continues progressing without setbacks, he could eventually rejoin the rotation later in the season, providing a potential late-year boost for a team aiming to challenge the Dodgers in the NL West.