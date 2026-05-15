Dodgers provide update on Tyler Glasnow’s injury recovery and return progress

The Los Angeles Dodgers provided a positive update on Tyler Glasnow’s recovery from back spasms, with the pitcher nearing a return to mound work.

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a positive update on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who continues progressing in his recovery from back spasms that recently landed him on the injured list, at a time when Shohei Ohtani addressed offensive struggles amid dominant pitching.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Glasnow has resumed playing catch and is expected to begin throwing off a mound soon as he works his way back toward the rotation. “Tyler Glasnow has resumed playing catch over the last couple days. Goal is to get off a mound soon. When that happens, if all goes well, could go right back into the rotation,” Ardaya reported on X.

The right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL shortly after exiting his start against the Houston Astros on May 6, but early indications suggest his absence may be relatively short-term.

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Glasnow progressing toward mound work

Glasnow’s rehab process has reportedly included light throwing and continued work in the training room as he builds strength in his back and core. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the pitcher is trending in the right direction but emphasized that Los Angeles will not rush him back into action immediately once he is eligible to return from the IL.

Tyler Glasnow is progressing in his recovery from back spasms. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dodgers remain cautious given Glasnow’s injury history, even though his current setback is not considered long-term. The team plans to evaluate his readiness based on how he responds to mound work in the coming days.

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Dodgers rotation outlook remains steady despite injury

Before landing on the injured list, Glasnow had been one of the most effective arms in the Dodgers rotation, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 39.2 innings.

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His potential return would provide a significant boost to a rotation that continues to manage workloads early in the season. While no exact timetable has been set, the expectation remains that Glasnow could rejoin the staff without requiring an extended rehab assignment if his progression continues smoothly.