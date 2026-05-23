Dodgers’ Max Muncy shares wrist injury update after Brewers game exit

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy shared an encouraging update after leaving Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a wrist injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have avoided a major scare after veteran infielder Max Muncy exited Friday night’s 5-1 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch.

Following the game, Muncy revealed that initial X-rays came back negative, although he admitted he was still dealing with pain after taking a 95.5 mph sinker from Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby. “Not feeling great right now, but it is a relief,” Muncy said, according to MLB.com. “We just got to monitor it the next couple days.”

The Dodgers slugger added that the protective wrist guard he has worn in recent seasons may have prevented a more serious injury. Muncy is not expected to play during the remainder of the weekend series while the swelling continues to be evaluated, coming as the Dodgers offered an update on Tyler Glasnow’s injury recovery.

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Muncy optimistic after Dodgers injury scare

Despite the discomfort, Muncy sounded encouraged because the injury did not feel as severe as a previous wrist fracture he suffered in 2019 after being hit by a pitch. “I think we escaped the worst,” Muncy explained. “That’s why I’m feeling pretty optimistic about it.”

Max Muncy #13 of the Dodgers leaves the game after being hit by a pitch vs the Brewers. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Manager Dave Roberts immediately removed Muncy from the game after trainers checked on him near first base. Roberts later confirmed that Santiago Espinal would handle third base duties while Muncy recovers.

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Dodgers hoping to avoid losing key bat

If Muncy avoids a lengthy absence, it would be an important development for Los Angeles. The veteran infielder currently leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs and a .515 slugging percentage during a strong start to the season.

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Roberts also expressed relief after the game while discussing the early test results. “I think right now, we are breathing a sigh of relief,” Roberts said.