Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman breaks down the adjustments behind his first multi-homer game of the season

Freddie Freeman had been mired in a mini-slump for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the last few games, but the former MVP emphatically bounced back during this week's crucial series against the San Diego Padres.

There is always time for redemption in the baseball regular season, and Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman proved to be the perfect example of that. After enduring a brutal 0-for-14 slump since May 8, the veteran first baseman broke out of his funk in a big way, launching two home runs during the series against the rival San Diego Padres.

When asked about the adjustment that sparked his multi-homer resurgence, Freeman kept it lighthearted. “I did a little swing change for the game, that’s all… hopefully, I’m able to replicate it tomorrow [laughs],” Freeman told reporters.

If that minor mechanical tweak keeps paying dividends against the Padres and beyond, it will provide a massive boost for a Dodgers offense that relies heavily on Freeman’s elite consistency at the plate.

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While the front office provided a positive update on Tyler Glasnow’s injury recovery and return progress, the team continues to roll, maintaining an impressive 30-19 record. With Freeman snapping out of his slump and finding his power stroke, Los Angeles remains in prime position to defend its World Series title.

Freddie Freeman's 23rd career multi-HR game 💪 pic.twitter.com/CZYGhYrgDW — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

A closer look at Freeman’s recent bounce-back

Prior to Tuesday’s breakout, Freeman’s previous four games yielded uncharacteristic numbers. The All-Star went completely hitless, posting a .000 batting average (0-for-14) with four walks, six strikeouts, and two runs scored. The sudden drop-off had drawn concern from manager Dave Roberts, who noted that his star infielder had looked a bit fatigued.

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Even with the multi-homer night against San Diego, Freeman’s season totals—four home runs and 20 RBIs—indicate he hasn’t quite played up to his usual MVP-caliber standards. However, Tuesday’s two-home-run blast could be the exact confidence booster he needs to kickstart a major hot streak.

Freeman’s next test will come in the high-stakes series finale against the Padres, who are fighting to keep pace with the Dodgers at the top of the NL West standings. After that division battle, the Dodgers will shift their focus to a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, a squad currently dealing with some internal postgame frustration from manager Pat Murphy.