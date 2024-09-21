Dodgers make big decision about Shohei Ohtani that won’t please MLB fans

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has had an exceptional season in MLB, excelling offensively in his role as Designated Hitter this season, in addition to inaugurating the club’s 50-50 milestone.

Despite his impressive season, in which he has achieved all-time records, Ohtani is still in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last year.

For this reason, the team has decided to focus on preparing Shohei Ohtani for next season, avoiding forcing him into the playoffs. The priority is to ensure his participation in the 2025 season and minimize any additional injury risk in 2024.

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, said Ohtani is still in the process of rehabbing, and the Dodgers have made a decision on the matter, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “We aren’t even thinking about that right now,” Friedman said. “Again, this is like January for him. He’s just barely a year out from Tommy John.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

“The whole meeting is about how we handle his rehab to have him in the best position to be ready to go in ’25 while also taking the least amount of toll on him in ’24 because he will have an important job in October as it is,” Friedman added. “Okay – if you suspend it then and do it in November, is that enough time, or do you ramp him up and have him ready a little bit later (at the start of next season)? That’s the stuff we have to get into.”

Challenges in the Dodgers’ rotation without Ohtani

The Dodgers face challenges in their pitching rotation, with several players injured or recovering. Ohtani’s absence from the playoffs will be a blow to the team, which is looking to compete for the championship.

However, the Dodgers have other talented pitchers who can contribute to the team’s success. Players like Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Landon Knack will be instrumental in filling the void left by Ohtani.