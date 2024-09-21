Trending topics:
Dodgers make big decision about Shohei Ohtani that won’t please MLB fans

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to break MLB records, and his team has made a decision regarding the player.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park.
© Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has had an exceptional season in MLB, excelling offensively in his role as Designated Hitter this season, in addition to inaugurating the club’s 50-50 milestone.

Despite his impressive season, in which he has achieved all-time records, Ohtani is still in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last year.

For this reason, the team has decided to focus on preparing Shohei Ohtani for next season, avoiding forcing him into the playoffs. The priority is to ensure his participation in the 2025 season and minimize any additional injury risk in 2024.

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, said Ohtani is still in the process of rehabbing, and the Dodgers have made a decision on the matter, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “We aren’t even thinking about that right now,” Friedman said. “Again, this is like January for him. He’s just barely a year out from Tommy John.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

“The whole meeting is about how we handle his rehab to have him in the best position to be ready to go in ’25 while also taking the least amount of toll on him in ’24 because he will have an important job in October as it is,” Friedman added. “Okay – if you suspend it then and do it in November, is that enough time, or do you ramp him up and have him ready a little bit later (at the start of next season)? That’s the stuff we have to get into.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani\&#039;s postseason pitching status

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani"s postseason pitching status

Challenges in the Dodgers’ rotation without Ohtani

The Dodgers face challenges in their pitching rotation, with several players injured or recovering. Ohtani’s absence from the playoffs will be a blow to the team, which is looking to compete for the championship.

However, the Dodgers have other talented pitchers who can contribute to the team’s success. Players like Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Landon Knack will be instrumental in filling the void left by Ohtani.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

