Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching status

Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t ruled out the possibility of using Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher in the playoffs, despite the Japanese star hasn’t pitched all season due to an elbow injury. Team manager Dave Roberts has sent a clear message about it.

Ohtani has been making progress in his rehab and has begun bullpen sessions. While the team hasn’t made a final decision, the option of using Shohei Ohtani in the postseason remains open.

Dave Robertshas acknowledged that it would be exciting to see Ohtani pitch in the playoffs, but has stressed that the priority is to avoid any risk of injury. According to Bill Plaschke of the L.A. Times: “I wouldn’t say no way … I’m not going to close the door 100%,” Roberts said.

“If I was scripting a movie or writing a book, it would be a no-brainer that he comes out of rehabilitation and throws the last pitch,” Roberts said. “The problem is, in reality, he hasn’t thrown a leverage pitch in over a year. If he were to come out and it does go awry, it’s not worth the potential injury. You just cannot duplicate the stress of that one inning. I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The challenges of using Ohtani as a pitcher

If the Dodgers decide to use Ohtani as a pitcher in the playoffs, they would face several challenges. Ohtani hasn’t pitched in an official game since last season, meaning he might need time to regain his rhythm.

Additionally, the team would have to carefully assess the risk of injury. Using Ohtani as a pitcher could increase the chances of him suffering an injury, which would be a significant blow to the Dodgers.

Ohtani’s health is the priority

The Dodgers know Ohtani is an exceptional player and can make a big difference for the team. However, the priority is to protect his health and avoid any unnecessary risks.

Therefore, it is more likely that the Dodgers will wait until next season to see Ohtani pitch again. The team can focus on other pitchers for the postseason and preserve Ohtani’s health for the future.

