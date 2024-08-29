Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani mimics his dog in hilarious on-field celebration

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his dog make history! The Japanese star surprises with a dog imitation and nears an all-time MLB record.

The clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles was more than just a baseball game. The presence of Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani and his adorable dog, Decoy, made the event truly special.

Before the game, fans crowded the gates of Dodger Stadium to secure their Ohtani and Decoy bobbleheads, a promotional gift for attendees. The excitement was palpable, and the anticipation to see Ohtani in action was high.

Ohtani’s combination of power and speed on the field makes him one of the most thrilling players today. His ability to impact the game both offensively and defensively has placed him among the league’s elite.

On the field, Shohei Ohtani did not disappoint. In addition to his excellent performance with the bat, the Japanese star surprised everyone with a hilarious imitation of his dog Decoy. After hitting a single in the third inning, Ohtani headed to the dugout and mimicked his pet’s gesture, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

Ohtani nears historic milestone

With his home run and two stolen bases, Ohtani continues to approach an unprecedented MLB milestone: becoming the first player to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season. Ohtani now has 42 home runs and 42 stolen bases on the year, inching closer to the historic 50-50 MLB season. The only other player to have come close to this feat is former MVP Alex Rodriguez.

see also MLB News: New York Mets" star set to challenge Shohei Ohtani for coveted MVP honors

The bond between Ohtani and Decoy

The relationship between Ohtani and Decoy has captivated baseball fans. Ohtani’s imitation of his dog showcases the special connection between the two. Decoy’s presence in the stadium adds a touch of fun and charm to the game, creating an unforgettable experience for spectators.

Advertisement