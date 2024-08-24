MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani makes history and joins an exclusive MLB club

Los Angeles Dodgers star player Shohei Ohtani has once again made history, becoming the sixth player in MLB history to reach the exclusive 40-40 club, a feat that combines power and speed in an unprecedented way.

In a thrilling game, Ohtani not only hit his 40th home run but also stole a base, showcasing his versatility on the field. The grand slam in the ninth inning was the icing on the cake, a moment that will be etched in the memory of baseball fans.

With that dramatic grand slam, Ohtani not only secured the victory for the Dodgers but also cemented himself as one of the most complete athletes of all time.

Which exclusive MLB club does Ohtani join?

Ohtani joins Alfonso Soriano, Jose Canseco, Ronald Acuña Jr., Alex Rodriguez, and Barry Bonds in the 40-40 MLB club, adding another record to the Japanese star’s remarkable career. This achievement underscores that he remains one of the most influential players on the field, even when he’s not pitching.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The other five members of the club were primarily hitters, with only one MLB pitching appearance among them. In comparison, Ohtani has 86 career starts and 608 strikeouts.

Ohtani: 40-40 with another record

Shohei Ohtani accomplished the feat of hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season faster than any other player, doing so in just 126 games, and he also became the first Dodgers player to reach this milestone. Ohtani has shown that baseball’s boundaries are increasingly blurred and that exceptional talent can transcend statistics.

50-50 in Ohtani’s sights

Hitting 40 home runs at this point in the season sets up a possible scenario to surpass 50; however, achieving this great combination with stolen bases requires extraordinary dexterity and skill. Can Ohtani become MLB’s first 50-50 player?