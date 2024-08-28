MLB News: New York Mets' star set to challenge Shohei Ohtani for coveted MVP honors

The MVP race intensifies as the New York Mets star emerges as a strong threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.

The New York Mets star is putting the favorite Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers in check in the exciting race for the National League MVP. With a stellar performance and unmatched defensive prowess, he has become a serious contender for this prestigious award.

Named National League Player of the Week, shortstop Francisco Lindor has shown consistency and excellence that put him on par with the league’s superstars. His numbers back up his candidacy: he leads Ohtani in fWAR, a statistic that measures a player’s total value both offensively and defensively.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of the MVP race, “[Lindor] needs to be in the conversation. He’s right there with anybody in the league. I know there are some other guys who are having a really good year, but he’s right there with them,” Carlos Mendoza added.

Lindor’s versatility vs. Ohtani’s power

While Shohei Ohtani is a unique phenomenon with his combination of power and speed, Lindor offers more complete value. His durability and defensive excellence make him a fundamental player for the Mets. While Ohtani is primarily focused on hitting this season due to an elbow injury, Lindor has been a rock at shortstop, contributing both offensively and defensively.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets hits a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

MLB history shows that no designated hitter has won MVP since the position’s inception. Although Ohtani has been named MVP twice, his accomplishments have been based on his dominance as both a hitter and a pitcher. Lindor, on the other hand, offers a more complete profile, being an elite position player who also brings power with the bat.

The key to Lindor’s success

Lindor’s defense has been one of the keys to his success this season. His defensive metrics place him among the best in the league, demonstrating an exceptional ability to make spectacular plays and prevent runs. This defensive ability, combined with his offense, makes him a truly invaluable player for the Mets.

The final stretch: Who will take the MVP?

With the regular season coming to an end, the MVP race is intensifying. Lindor’s performance in the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether he can overtake Ohtani and claim the award. If the Mets manage to make the playoffs, thanks in large part to Lindor’s performance, his chances of winning the MVP will increase significantly.

The MVP battle between Lindor and Ohtani is one of the most exciting in recent years. Both players have proven exceptional, but Lindor offers a unique combination of offense and defense that makes him a very serious candidate.