MLB

Gerrit Cole reveals why he intentionally walked Rafael Devers in Yankees vs. Red Sox showdown

The New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole’s strategy was met with skepticism, but behind that unusual move with Rafael Devers was a reason. Ultimately, it didn’t work out in their favor against the Boston Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts on the mound after giving up a walk to Francisco Alvarez of the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 24, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts on the mound after giving up a walk to Francisco Alvarez of the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 24, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Gerrit Cole employed a strange strategy against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning of the series where the New York Yankees were expected to be the favorites. He intentionally walked Rafael Devers, signaling with four fingers—an unusual move given that there were no runners on base and only one out.

However, there was a plan behind this free pass to Devers, which Cole revealed had been discussed in the tunnel before the inning began. “During the inning, I looked to the dugout and stuck with the plan,” Cole said. “The plan was discussed with myself and the pitching coach, and those discussions also involved Aaron Boone before the game.”

When asked by another reporter why he didn’t pitch to Rafael Devers and opted to walk him, Cole explained that he chose to adhere to the strategy discussed in the bullpen. He and the New York Yankees didn’t want to take risks by throwing strikes to Devers.

“We were strategically looking for a way to get as deep into the game as possible, knowing we would pitch very carefully to Devers and potentially not throw him any strikes. That’s why the conversation about intentionally walking him came up—it was the most efficient way to keep the line moving.”

Yankees Lose the Game

The strategy ultimately backfired as Devers took advantage of his walk to score a run. The Boston Red Sox ended up winning the third game of the four-game series 7-1. The next game is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:35 PM (ET).

Gerrit Cole allowed 5 hits, 7 earned runs, 3 walks, and just 2 strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Tim Mayza and Tim Hill came in to close out the game and prevented the damage from escalating further after the early runs.

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

