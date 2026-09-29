Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham have better luck than Aaron Judge for NY Yankees’ Wild Card vs Red Sox

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Trent Grisham have been unavailable to the New York Yankees due to various injuries, but there's an update for the AL Wild Card against the Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees are beginning their run in the 2026 MLB playoffs with an intriguing Wild Card matchup against the Boston Red Sox. According to insider Jon Heyman on X, both Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham are on the Yankees’ Wild Card roster, while Aaron Judge is not, as he continues working his way back.

Aaron Boone took charge of putting together the most competitive roster possible for what will undoubtedly be a highly competitive series against the BoSox. The two teams know each other very well from their battles in the AL East, and the series will likely be decided by the smallest of details.

While Judge isn’t playing for the Yankees, the plan is to rest him so he can eventually be at full strength for a later stage of the playoffs. Will the Bronx Bombers be able to come out on top in this matchup at Yankee Stadium?

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Key returns for the Yankees

The Pinstripes received a timely boost for their AL Wild Card Series as both Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham were cleared to make the postseason roster. Stanton had been sidelined since late April following persistent issues with strained calf muscles in both legs, which limited him to just a handful of appearances this year before being transferred to the 60-day injured list in August.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts.

Meanwhile, Trent Grisham missed the final weeks of the regular season after suffering a right hamstring strain in early September. Despite battling through significant recovery periods and lingering health concerns, both veterans completed their rehabilitation activities in time to be declared available for manager Aaron Boone against Boston.

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The dream of returning to the World Series

The Yankees are hosting the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. As the higher-seeded team, the Yankees hold home-field advantage for the entire best-of-three series, which takes place over three consecutive days starting with Game 1 on Tuesday, September 29, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, September 30, and an if-necessary Game 3 on Thursday, October 1.

Key takeaways