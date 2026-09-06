NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides significant update on Giancarlo Stanton’s availability

The New York Yankees are entering a decisive stretch of the 2026 MLB season, and Aaron Boone is hopeful to count on Giancarlo Stanton once again on the field.

Although Giancarlo Stanton had been trending toward missing the remainder of the 2026 MLB season, an unexpected turn of events could see him back on the field sooner than expected. According to Gary Phillips of NY Daily Sports News on X, Aaron Boone did not rule out a potential return in the short term.

“He’s been hitting, so we’ll see,” the manager said. A moderate left calf strain landed Stanton on the Injured List, but judging by Boone’s comments, a return could be on the horizon.

The hope of seeing Stanton back on the field is also boosted by Aaron Judge’s upcoming return to the Yankees lineup. Will the Bronx Bombers be able to have all of their stars at full strength for the postseason?

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Stanton’s impact on the Pinstripes

Before landing on the IL in late August, Giancarlo Stanton was providing some crucial middle-of-the-order pop for the Yankees. Through 112 games, Big G was slashing .238 with 24 home runs and 67 RBIs, delivering that signature exit-velocity fear factor every time he stepped into the box as the primary DH.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees.

His raw power gave the Bronx Bombers serious length in their lineup, making his late-season absence a massive void for New York to fill right in the thick of the pennant race.

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What’s left for the Yankees down the final stretch?

Aaron Boone’s Yankees have a pretty wild, high-stakes September slate to wrap up the regular season, finishing off a road clash against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (Sept. 6) before returning home for a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium (Sept. 8–10).

From there, they’ll host the New York Mets in a huge crosstown Subway Series at home (Sept. 11–13), take a quick Midwest trip to face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field (Sept. 14–16), and head out west again to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field (Sept. 18–20).

Finally, they’ll close out the stretch right in the Bronx with a four-game division series against the Tampa Bay Rays (Sept. 22–24) and a massive AL East regular-season finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium (Sept. 25–27).