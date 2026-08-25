NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone rules out new role for Aaron Judge despite Giancarlo Stanton’s injury blow

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone voiced a clear statement on how Aaron Judge will be utilized when he returns from IL, and Giancarlo Stanton's absence won't play a role.

The New York Yankees can’t wait for Aaron Judge to be back in the 2026 MLB season, especially after confirming Giancarlo Stanton’s injury setback, which could very well be season-ending. Asked about Judge and whether a designated-hitter role was an option for his first games back, manager Aaron Boone gave a concise answer. Not even Stanton’s absence will change the Pinstripers’ plans.

“Playing brings risk, but we’re not going to put [Judge] out there where he is in jeopardy. If he’s not ready, he’s not ready to go,” Boone admitted during his pregame press conference on Tuesday. “No, that’s not my plan [to have Judge as designated hitter].”

Amid a report that the Yankees could be saving Judge’s return for a special date against the New York Mets, when the final Subway Series of the 2026 MLB season kicks off on Sept. 11, a theory suggested Judge could be back before that game but as a designated hitter.

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Judge will return

However, Boone made it clear that’s not what he has in mind for Judge. Instead, he expects him to resume his right fielder duties when he returns. Still, everything remains subject to change. The Yankees’ manager made it known the team will cross that bridge when it comes to it.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees.

“No, [Stanton‘s setback doesn’t change that]. I’m not saying there won’t be a DH day there, but my plan is to have him playing on the field. We will make whatever adjustments we need to when that time comes,” Boone stated.

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Last year, when Judge returned from a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow that cost him 10 days on the injured list (IL), he returned as a designated hitter in his first game back wearing the Pinstripes.

Thus, there’s reason to believe Boone and the Yankees could have a similar plan in place when Judge returns from the 60-day IL in 2026. Boone ruled out that possibility as a long-term scenario, but left the door open for an occasional outing as a designated hitter here and there.

Judge takes new step in right direction

“Aaron Judge is expected to hit in the cages [Tuesday], Aaron Boone said. He has been doing tee-and-toss, so Boone said he expects Judge to advance to overhand batting practice,” as reported by Bryan Hoch from MLB.com.

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It’s getting to the point where encouraging updates on Judge’s rehab from his rib stress fracture are a daily occurrence for fans in the Bronx. Still, Judge has yet to be activated from the IL and sent to the plate. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

The Yankees will remain patient, and with Stanton trending toward missing the rest of the season, they have one less player to worry about calling up on Sept. 1, when rosters expand to 28 players. However, the Bronx Bombers are also aware that every game counts, and the sooner Judge can get back in action, the better positioned he’ll be to return to his best form by the time October arrives.