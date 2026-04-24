Giants’ Luis Arraez speaks out on controversial slide by Dalton Rushing in tense Dodgers clash

San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez was at the center of postgame conversation after a controversial slide by Dalton Rushing during a tense matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers sparked debate and frustration across both dugouts. The incident added another emotional chapter to an already intense NL West rivalry.

According to SF Giants on NBCS, Arraez did not hold back when addressing the play. “The umpire said it’s a double play because he slid into Willy’s feet. For me, that’s not good. It’s not good baseball. It’s not clean baseball,” he said. He later added, “I mean, it’s dirty. For me, this is baseball for me.”

The play stemmed from a hard slide at second base that resulted in contact and an umpire ruling of a double play. While the call stood, reactions from players on both sides showed how quickly emotions escalated in a high‑pressure divisional game, and just as this play proved controversial, Logan Webb’s blunt admission after Giants’ struggles earlier this week added another layer to the conversation around San Francisco.

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Giants-Dodgers rivalry adds another heated moment

The incident once again highlighted the physical and emotional edge that defines Giants-Dodgers games. Every baserunning decision and defensive play is magnified, especially in tight contests where momentum can shift instantly.

"It's not good baseball."



Luis Arraez believes Dalton Rushing's takeout slide in the sixth was a dirty play pic.twitter.com/Dpl7fXXo5R — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 23, 2026

As the rivalry continues, moments like this reinforce the fine line between aggressive baseball and controversial contact, keeping both teams under constant scrutiny.

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