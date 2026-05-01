Phillies’ Alec Bohm explains mindset after clutch walk-off sacrifice fly vs Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies found a much-needed spark on Thursday, completing a doubleheader sweep over the San Francisco Giants in dramatic fashion. In the second game, it was Alec Bohm who delivered the decisive moment, lifting a walk-off sacrifice fly to secure a 6-5 win and cap off a rare two-win day for Philadelphia.

After the game, Bohm explained his mindset in the bottom of the 10th inning, emphasizing a simple approach in a high-pressure situation. “I didn’t know if they were going to walk me or not, try to set something up. “But I mean, it’s infield in… Just get a pitch you can put in the air, you know, put the bat on it. I got a slider over the plate and was able to stay through it and get it deep enough for Adolis (Garcia) to get in there,” Bohm told MLB.com.

Phillies received an update on Jhoan Duran’s recovery earlier in the day, and the win marked an important moment for a team still trying to stabilize its early‑season performance. Despite Bohm’s heroics, his individual numbers entering the game reflected a difficult start, as he has struggled to find consistency at the plate through the first month of the season.

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Bohm’s clutch moment provides rare bright spot in uneven season

Bohm’s walk-off sacrifice fly stood out not only for its timing, but also for its importance in a game that could have gone either way late. With the bases loaded and the infield playing in, Philadelphia trusted its third baseman to deliver a productive at-bat—and he did exactly that.

ALEC SAID LET'S GO BOHM! pic.twitter.com/giEbv7YHc9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 1, 2026

Although Bohm entered the game hitting just .151 on the season, the moment provided a reminder of his ability to contribute in key situations. For a Phillies offense that has been inconsistent, situational hitting like this remains critical to turning close games into wins.

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Phillies look to build momentum after doubleheader sweep

The sweep improved Philadelphia’s standing to a 12-19 record, keeping them in fourth place in the National League East but offering a potential turning point in a challenging stretch. While the season has been uneven, back-to-back walk-off wins provided a much-needed confidence boost for the clubhouse.

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The Phillies will now try to carry that momentum into their upcoming four-game series against the Miami Marlins, beginning Friday night. With the division race still in its early stages, Philadelphia will look to build on Thursday’s success and begin climbing back toward contention.