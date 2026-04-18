Logan Webb’s blunt admission after Giants’ struggles: ‘I’m just kind of hurting the team’

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb delivered an honest assessment of his early 2026 form, acknowledging that his performance has not met expectations and has had an impact on the team. The right-hander, expected to lead the rotation, has battled inconsistency through his first five starts of the season.

“At this point, I’m just kind of hurting the team, to be honest,” Webb said after the game, according to a postgame interview. “Lucky we scored 10. I think we scored 10, right? Yeah, I’m just trying to figure it out.”

After Webb recently told Giants fans to ‘take a deep breath,’ the new comments came after a mixed performance against the Washington Nationals, where he pitched six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Despite the Giants’ 10–5 win, his season ERA sits at 5.40, reflecting ongoing struggles to find rhythm and consistency on the mound.

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Inconsistency continues to define Webb’s starts

Webb’s 2026 campaign has swung between strong and difficult performances. He endured a tough outing against the New York Yankees, allowing seven runs over five innings, but also delivered a sharp seven-inning start against the New York Mets, giving up just one run.

"I feel like at this point I'm just kind of hurting the team, to be honest."



Logan Webb keeps it real on his latest outing.



(Via: @NBCSGiants) pic.twitter.com/S7X6WrJuGb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 18, 2026

That inconsistency has made it difficult for the Giants to rely on steady production from their ace. While there are flashes of his usual command, the overall execution has not yet matched his established standard as a frontline starter.

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Giants look for answers as pressure builds early

San Francisco’s 8-12 record has increased the importance of rotation stability, especially from Webb. The offense has shown it can support high-scoring games, but the pitching staff has yet to consistently hold leads or limit damage.

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For the Giants, Webb’s turnaround is closely tied to their broader outlook. If he returns to form, the rotation immediately becomes more reliable. If struggles continue, the team may face an uphill battle in the early standings.