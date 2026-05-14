Red Sox catcher Connor Wong provides injury update after scary collision vs Phillies

Connor Wong exited the Boston Red Sox win over the Philadelphia Phillies after suffering a scary ankle injury during a foul-ball collision.

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong exited Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies after suffering a right ankle injury during a frightening play in foul territory late in the game, at a time when Trea Turner opened up on the realities in the big leagues a few days earlier.

After the game, Wong described the strange sequence that led to the injury while attempting to track down a popup in the eighth inning. “Went up for a pop-up and next thing I know I’m laying on the ground,” Wong said following the win, according to MassLive.

The catcher appeared to twist his ankle after tripping over Edmundo Sosa’s leg while trying to make the catch with two outs in the inning. Initial imaging on the ankle reportedly came back negative, offering early optimism for Boston.

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Wong explains awkward injury sequence

The injury occurred as Wong moved toward the first base side in foul territory attempting to secure the popup before losing his footing and crashing to the ground.

Connor Wong #12 of the Red Sox in action against the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Reliever Garrett Whitlock ultimately completed the play with a sliding catch after Wong went down injured. Wong later explained that the moment unfolded quickly and left him briefly unsure of what had happened.

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“Kind of just was backing up, trying to get a better angle on it,” Wong said. “Must have stepped on him and kind of rolled up. It was kind of, ‘Dang, that really hurt.’ And then realized that the ball was still in the air, and then heard the crowd and saw Whitlock out of the corner of my eye and glad he made the catch.” Wong didnt return for the ninth inning and was replaced defensively by Carlos Narvaez.

Red Sox optimistic after initial medical evaluation

Despite the scary nature of the play, the Red Sox appeared encouraged by the early medical results after the game. Interim manager Chad Tracy said initial imaging showed no structural damage and noted Wong was still able to put weight on the ankle afterward.

“I think he’s gonna be OK,” Tracy said. “I think banged on the outside bone part of the ankle. They did some quick images. Everything’s negative. He was able to kind of jump on it. Just felt a little discomfort pushing off of it.”

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Wong also expressed optimism about the injury while acknowledging he plans to evaluate how the ankle responds the following morning before determining the next steps.